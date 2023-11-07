1 dead after Monday night shooting in Kansas City’s North Hyde Park neighborhood: Police

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide Monday night after a man was fatally shot in the North Hyde Park neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to an initial report of gunfire heard a few blocks west of Troost Avenue in the 900 block of East Armour Boulevard, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a department spokesman.

Responding officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene of the shooting, Carlisle said, which was headed toward the hospital. Police learned the gunshot victim was inside that vehicle and officers made contact with him there, Carlisle said.

The gunshot victim, a man whose identity was not known Monday night, died after arriving at the hospital.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unknown, Carlisle said, and police did not have a person of interest in custody.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence, searching for witnesses and any surveillance footage in the area to determine what led up to the shooting.

The killing Monday marked Kansas City’s 161st homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2022, the city had seen 150 killings during the same timeframe.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about Monday’s fatal shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.