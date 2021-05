1 dead in Monday night shooting in Dayton

May 18—One person is dead following a Monday night shooting Dayton.

Emergency crews were called at 10:14 p.m. to the 800 block of S. Gettysburg Ave., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Additional information about the deceased was not available at this time.

Initial reports indicate two people were found shot and at least one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

An investigator from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

This is at least the third shooting with as many killed in the last two days in Dayton.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday officers were investigating a traffic complaint when they found a disabled vehicle on the railroad tracks in the 300 block of Huffman Avenue.

Police found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Osborne of Dayton, dead inside with an apparent gunshot wound, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

A preliminary investigation revealed Osborne was shot while driving on Huffman Avenue and the vehicle continue on the railroad bed until it came to a stop on Huffman Avenue.

Dayton police also responded to a shooting on Xenia Avenue Sunday night, where they found a 57-year-old man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hall said the person responsible for the shooting reported the incident and identified himself.

"This incident appears to stem from a longstanding domestic situation between the deceased and his girlfriend who is an acquaintance of the other involved individual's wife," Hall said.

Police are also investigating a third incident Sunday where a man died following a stabbing on Troy Street.

Officers responded to Troy Dairy Foods, 1006 Troy St., around 6 p.m. Sunday, and found a man proving aid to a 61-year-old man with a stab wound.

The injured man, Bart Atkins, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that the 30-year-old man providing aid to Atkins was responsible for the stabbing.

During an argument, Atkins "aggressively approached" the other man, who then stabbed him, Hall said.

Anyone with additional information on any of these incidents can call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.