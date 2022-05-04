1 dead after Moraine police shoot man who pointed gun at officers at I-75 crash

May 4—Moraine police officers shot a man who reportedly pointed a firearm at officers responding to a crash on Interstate 75 north this morning.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

WHAT WE KNOW NOW:

»5:46 a.m., crews respond to crash on I-75 north

»Man involved in crash points gun at officers, Moraine police say

»Officers shoot man, who later dies at hospital

Around 5:46 a.m. Moraine police and fire crews responded to a crash on I-75 north near Dryden Road. Initial reports indicate one vehicle was on its top and another was in a ditch.

While investigating the crash, police found a man in one of the vehicles who reportedly pointed a gun at the officers. Two officers fired their guns as a result, according to police.

Dispatch logs indicated a person in vehicle that was flipped over had a gun. It's not clear if that is the man who reportedly pointed the weapon at police and was shot.

One 911 caller involved in the crash described it as a "very, very, very bad crash," according to dispatch records.

"I have no idea what happened. I was in the slow lane coming up on the Dryden Road exit and someone hit me," he told the dispatcher. "...There were sparks. I'm not even sure there's not even a fire."

The caller said they didn't think they were injured and didn't have any passengers in the vehicle.

Paramedics provided emergency aid to the man until he was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

The incident closed I-75 north from Central Avenue/South Dixie Highway to Dryden Road and also blocked on I-75 south. The highway has completely reopened.

His cause and manner of death are being investigated by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit is handling the criminal investigation. Moraine police will conduct an internal investigation.

More information will be released during a press conference at 4 p.m. today.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.