1 dead after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — One person has died after a motorboat flipped over on the Colorado River, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.

The boat overturned shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday and emergency medical personnel treated and transported injured patients, park officials said.

It was unclear how many people on the motorboat were injured and park officials didn’t immediately send any updates Sunday.

Park officials said the motorboat flipped at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island that divides the river into left and right channels.

John Dillon, the executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association that represents the outfitters permitted in the canyon, said the boat flipped on a technical rapid when it came up against a rock.

Dillon said some passengers decided against continuing the trip, which was operated by Western River Expeditions.