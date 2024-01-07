1 dead after multi-vehicle pileup on I-680 near Pleasant Hill

(BCN) — A three-vehicle pileup on Interstate Highway 680 near Pleasant Hill Shopping Center left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The highway patrol was notified at 9:52 p.m. Friday of the collisions near Concord Avenue. A southbound black Honda Pilot SUV struck the concrete center divider and became disabled in the traffic lanes, police said.

A white Chevrolet 2500 pickup also traveling south was unable to avoid colliding with the disabled Honda, the CHP said. A Tesla was also involved.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger wasn’t injured. The drivers of the Chevrolet and the Tesla weren’t hurt, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email their contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.

