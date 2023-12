A woman died in an overnight shooting at a strip mall in Hawthorne, authorities said. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting was first reported to the Hawthorne Police Department just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3100 block of Rosecrans Avenue. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is conducting the investigation. KTLA 5's Annie Rose Ramos reports. (Dec. 31, 2023)

