1 dead and multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven

A man was killed and multiple other people injured at a Maryland convenience store near Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, police said.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were dispatched to a 7-Eleven in Maryland at 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, the agency said.

Police did not provide an exact patient count, but police Cpl. Unique Jones said a man who was struck was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Multiple others were hospitalized in unknown condition for trauma related to gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting occurred in Prince George's County, just east of Washington.

The chain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shooting was under investigation and police were reviewing security video and interviewing witnesses, Jones said.

No one was in custody in the shooting Saturday night and the motive was immediately clear, police said.

"Detectives are on scene attempting to develop a suspect(s) and motive," the department tweeted.

