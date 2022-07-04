1 dead, multiple injured after shooting at Surprise home on Sunday night

Surprise police received a report of shots being fired at a home near Mountain View Boulevard and Parkview Place on Sunday night. One person has been reported dead, police said.

Multiple people were injured and one person died after a shooting on Sunday night at a home in Surprise, police said.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Surprise police received a report of shots being fired at a home near Mountain View Boulevard and Parkview Place, according to Surprise police spokesperson Sgt. Tommy Hale.

Officers at the home saw "multiple victims in various conditions" and they were taken to a hospital for treatment, Hale said. The exact number of victims or details about them and their injuries were not provided to The Arizona Republic as of Monday afternoon.

Hale said one of the people shot died but did not indicate when. Their identity has not been released by Surprise police.

Officials learned "some type of altercation" took place between people at the home, which ultimately led to gunfire, according to Hale. He did not elaborate on the altercation or the number of people initially involved.

The person suspected of doing the shooting was known to the victims, Hale said. Their identity was not released by Surprise police as of Monday afternoon.

It's unclear if anyone was arrested or charged in connection with the shooting, but Hale said "all parties involved have been accounted for."

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Surprise police at 623-222-4000. They can also call 623-222-TIPS or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

