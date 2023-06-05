1 dead, multiple kids hurt in Sunnyvale after family shot in car near Dallas: police

The search for two suspects continued Monday after a Dallas-area shooting left one person dead and four others — including three children — hospitalized the evening before, according to local reports.

A family of five had just arrived at the apartment complex in Sunnyvale, Texas, where they live when a gunman allegedly opened fire into their car before 6 p.m. local time Sunday, police said, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth news station KTVT.

A 28-year-old woman died at the scene, while her boyfriend and his three young children were hospitalized, according to officials. The man has since been released from medical care, while all three kids remain hospitalized but are expected to survive.

The suspects — a man and a woman — appeared to follow the family to the Riverstone Trails apartment complex, police said. They were last seen driving in a black Toyota Camry.

“I’ve been in the business for 31 years and it’s never an easy scene to walk up on,” Bill Vegas, the interim chief of the Sunnyvale Police Department, told reporters. ”To walk up on a scene where there’s been five people shot, three children, is pretty horrific.”

A motive for the shooting has not been released. None of the victims have been identified.

“For a little kid to get shot, it’s so depressing,” neighbor Cearria Traylor told KTVT. “It’s so hurtful.”

Sunnyvale is about 15 miles east of downtown Dallas.

“Confident that there is no threat to the public as the suspects were seen leaving the area” into nearby Mesquite, police said in an initial Facebook announcement Sunday night. “Our detectives are working with Mesquite Police Crime Scene personnel to process the scene. More information to follow when we have it.”