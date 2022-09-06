1 dead, multiple others injured in Georgia nightclub shooting

One person is dead and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a Hart County nightclub.

Hartwell police were called to Jack’s, a local nightclub within the Hartwell city limits, at 2:14 a.m. when several people were shot in the parking lot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.

The GBI said there were at least three people shot. One person was later pronounced dead and two others were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

A fourth victim went to a hospital on their own and was treated and released, according to the GBI.

Several vehicles were shot up as well.

At this time, the GBI says no suspects have been identified.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: