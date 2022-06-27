1 dead, multiple people shot on Peachtree Road after argument, police say

According to Atlanta police, one person is dead after a shooting on Peachtree Road.

Police say three other people were shot as well, but they have not said the conditions of those victims.

The shooting was a result of an argument that started in the parking lot of an establishment on 2293 Peachtree Road.

The gunman is still on the loose, police say.

Police are looking for surveillance video that might have captured what happened.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

