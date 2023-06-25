1 dead, multiple suspects arrested after stabbing in Bemidji

Jun. 24—BEMIDJI — A man has been pronounced dead and multiple suspects are in custody following a stabbing early Saturday morning in Bemidji.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, law enforcement responded to the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest on a report of an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male who had been stabbed multiple times.

Several witnesses at the scene were able to provide descriptions of the suspects involved and the residence they believe the suspects ran to after the assault. The Headwaters SWAT team was used to serve a warrant on the residence, the release said.

Multiple people at the residence were detained for questioning. Through the investigation, several suspects have been identified and they will remain in custody.

The identities of the suspects will be released when the investigation is complete. There doesn't appear to be a threat to the public, the release said.

Anyone who has information about this crime should contact Detective Dan Seaberg at

(218) 333-8376

or the Beltrami County Dispatch Center at

(218) 333-9111.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime scene team and investigators as well as the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and Bemidji Fire Department.