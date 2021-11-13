1 dead in North Lubbock shooting

File image

One person was killed in a shooting Friday night in North Lubbock, police said.

A shots fired call was reported about 8:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Loyola Street and the shooting continued on North University Avenue, according to a Lubbock police news release.

One person who has not yet been identified was struck and died, the release states. It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting.

The investigation will shut down North University avenue for several, officials said. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

