1 dead in NW ABQ shooting Tuesday morning

Sep. 12—One person was shot to death at a motel near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Coors NW, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the Days Inn in the 6000 block of Iliff Road NW, where they discovered a man died at the scene, said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos in a statement.

Gallegos said the scene was secured, and the Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.