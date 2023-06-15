1 dead in Oak Park shooting, police say, marking Sacramento’s 5th gun death this week

One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Oak Park, Sacramento police said.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to the 3500 block of San Jose Way for reports of a shooting, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Cody Tapley said.

Police located one victim with at least one gunshot wound, Tapley said. That person died of their injuries Thursday morning, he said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene Thursday morning. No suspect information was immediately available, Tapley said.

The involved block of San Jose Way is in a residential neighborhood several blocks west of Stockton Boulevard.

The incident marks at least the fifth shooting death reported this week by Sacramento police across three different incidents. Two people were killed in a suspected drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Del Paso Heights. Two others died in a shooting Monday afternoon in Old North Sacramento; police say it is possible the two men involved in that incident shot each other.