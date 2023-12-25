1 dead in Oakland shooting, OPD investigates

(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 400 block of 28th Street around midnight on Dec. 24.

Officers were alerted by a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located a victim who sustained a gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

