1 dead in officer-involved shooting at The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs

Apr. 3—A large police presence at The Citadel mall in east Colorado Springs Monday night was connected to an officer-involved shooting, according to local law enforcement.

At least one officer shot a suspect armed with a handgun inside the Burlington Coat Factory Monday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Detectives originally located a man with at least one felony arrest warrant in a stolen vehicle. He allegedly met up with four other individuals in a second stolen car before traveling together to The Citadel mall, police said.

Police conducted surveillance of the group on foot in the mall. Tactical officers contacted the five individuals as they exited the mall near the food court, police said.

Four were taken into custody, three of whom are juveniles, but police said the target suspect fled to the Burlington Coat Factory. Inside, police said the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and at least one officer allegedly shot at least one round at the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, police said. Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the suspect later died at the hospital. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it will lead the investigation in the officer-involved shooting.

The involved parties have not been named.

Police asked people to stay out of the area of the mall Monday evening, which is located at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted earlier this evening that police activity was not related to an active shooter.

This story was updated at 9:45 p.m. Monday with the latest information and may be updated again as more information becomes available.