1 dead after officer-involved shooting near Vinita

Apr. 19—VINITA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday just outside of Vinita that left the suspect dead.

Authorities said a 911 call was placed just before 7 a.m. to report a large chunk of concrete on railroad tracks at 4400 Road. Upon arrival, police and sheriff's deputies found tracks leading from the railroad to a residence in the 27300 block of South 4400 Road, where a tractor was discovered, according to a news release from the bureau.

The bureau said the suspect was causing a "ruckus" and going in and out of a house located on that property, and he allegedly pulled out a bow and arrow when law enforcement approached. Authorities asked him to put the weapon down, but he continued to wave the bow and arrow around "in a threatening manner," according to the news release.

Both a deputy and an officer shot at the suspect, who was killed. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified as Guy Walker, age unavailable. The law enforcement officials involved were not identified.

The bureau, which said no further information would be released at this time, said it was called by the Craig County Sheriff's Department to investigate the shooting. At the conclusion of the investigation, the Craig County district attorney will determine whether to file charges.