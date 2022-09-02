1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh's West End

Sep. 2—A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Pittsburgh's West End, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

City officers responded to assist Robinson police in locating a missing woman around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rydal Street in the Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County Police, who are investigating the incident, the Robinson woman was reported missing and endangered by family around 7 p.m.

Police located her vehicle along Rydal Street. They later learned that her car was associated with a home on the street.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers attempted to make contact at the front door of the house. According to police, a 43-year-old man confronted officers with a revolver and a Pittsburgh officer fired his gun, hitting the man. First responders entered to home to provide aid and secure the scene. The revolver was found near the man's right hand.

The unnamed man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The missing woman was found inside the home.

Pittsburgh police requested the assistance of the county police homicide unit according to their critical incident policy. Information related to the officer-involved shooting will be submitted to the district attorney's office for review.

The names of the involved officers were not immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .