Person killed by Gastonia Police officer after kidnapping call

Gastonia Police is investigating an shooting involving an officer that left one person dead Wednesday, according to the department.

One police officer was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, police said on Twitter at 1:30 p.m. It’s not clear if this is the same officer who fired their weapon.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of North Edgemont Avenue, Gastonia Police said in a tweet at 1:10 p.m. Officers had responded to a reported kidnapping at 12:34 p.m., the tweet said.

GPD investigating officer-involved shooting in 400 blk of N. Edgemont Ave.



Initial call for kidnapping received at 12:34pm. No suspects outstanding.



Heavy police activity in the area. Avoid area if possible.



Updates posted as info confirmed.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Gastonia Police internal affairs unit will investigate the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.