1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One individual is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Buffalo, police announced.

Buffalo police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Reed Street.

Police are expected to provide more information during a 3 p.m. Saturday press conference. You can watch the conference live in this article when it begins.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

Latest Local News

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.