1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One individual is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Buffalo, police announced.
Buffalo police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Reed Street.
Police are expected to provide more information during a 3 p.m. Saturday press conference. You can watch the conference live in this article when it begins.
This is a developing story, check back later for updates.
