1 dead, others injured in Hamilton shooting

Aug. 27—One person died and others were injured early this morning in a shooting on Second Street in Hamilton.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said the person killed is a female and the others are expected to recover from their injuries. It was not a random shooting, he said.

The gun violence happened about 12:46 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Second near the intersection of Knightsbridge Drive. Three people were shot and one was killed, according to Hamilton Police.

No word yet on any arrests.

We will continue to update this story with new details.