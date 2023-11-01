1 dead overnight shooting in SW ABQ

Nov. 1—The Albuquerque Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after one person was found shot to death early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Coal and Second SW.

Shortly after 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Fifth and Atlantic SW to reports of a shooting, and discovered a person who had died of apparent gunshot wounds, said APD spokesman Chase Jewell in a statement.

Jewell said no one is in custody at this time, and detective have taken over the investigation.

No other details have been released.