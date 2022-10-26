1 dead in Pageland shooting; woman charged with murder, police say

One person is dead and a woman is in custody after a deadly shooting in Chesterfield County on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Police said they went to a home on North Oak Street in Pageland for the shooting. EMS arrived and took someone who had been shot to the hospital, where they died from their injuries, authorities said.

Police did not share any information about who the victim was.

Investigators said Christin Ann Welch was taken into custody when officers arrived. She was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Pageland police said the incident was an isolated one and did not pose any danger to the public.

No further information was released.

