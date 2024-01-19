1 dead after pickup and motorcycle collide head-on in DeLeon Springs on State Road 40

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they're investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred about 4 p.m. Friday on State Road 40 west of Lake Winona Road in DeLeon Springs.

The crash involved a 2016 Ram 1500 and a 2018 Honda motorcycle.

Preliminary evidence shows that the truck was traveling westbound on State Road 40 west of Lake Winona Road. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on State Road 40.

The truck moved into the eastbound lane to pass traffic and entered the direct path of the motorcycle driver, troopers said. As a result, the front of the truck collided with the front of the motorcycle.

The truck's operator, a 60-year-old man from DeLand, was transported to AdventHealth Hospital with minor injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neither driver was identified. No information about possible passengers was available.

Troopers said the crash information is preliminary and traffic homicide investigators are at the scene.

FHP reported shortly before 6 p.m. that both lanes of State Road 40 near the crash site were blocked.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Motorcyclist killed in DeLeon Springs head-on collision with truck