1 dead after pistol-whipping leads to shooting in Detroit

Mar. 26—DETROIT — Police say a pistol-whipping on Detroit's west side Thursday night resulted in a shootout that left one man dead, two others wounded, and one under arrest.

Detroit police were dispatched to the area of Marlowe and Midland — north of Fenkell, west of Hubbell — on the report of a shooting, said police spokeswoman Janae Gordon.

A 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were hanging out, police say, when they began to argue. He allegedly hit her with a gun.

The woman called loved ones to the scene: men ages 32, 45, and 46. Police believe at least one of them was armed.

A shootout took place, and all four men were wounded.

The 32-year-old man died.

The 45-year-old man was listed in critical condition. The 46-year-old is in stable condition.

And the 37-year-old man is in stable condition, and in police custody.

Police have recovered one gun, and believe it belongs to one of the victim's family members.

The woman appeared to have had bleeding and facial injuries from the earlier assault but refused medical treatment at the scene.