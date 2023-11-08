1 dead after Plainfield police chase ends with crash into Indianapolis pond
1 dead after Plainfield police chase ends with crash into Indianapolis pond
1 dead after Plainfield police chase ends with crash into Indianapolis pond
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
A double-bottom dump truck with tandem trailers crashed through multiple intersections in Tooele, Utah when its brakes failed, damaging 33 vehicles.
Ohioans voted to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution on Tuesday.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
You might imagine that if two former Twitter chieftains and a longtime C-suite Facebook exec agreed to build a venture firm together, they would chase after nascent social networks. 01 Advisors, an outfit founded in 2018 by former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and former Twitter COO and president Adam Bain, tells TechCrunch exclusively that it just locked down $395 million in capital commitments for a third fund based on the traction the team has enjoyed by investing primarily in Series B-stage startups that sell business software and fintech services. Bringing on David Fischer -- an 11-year veteran of Facebook who began as its VP of marketing and left as its chief revenue officer -- surely helped the effort, given his own extensive network.
Not only is the mistreatment and abuse of soccer referees dehumanizing, it's contributing to a much deeper problem.
Charles McDonald is joined by Theo Ash of TikTok fame to break down some quarterback play and finally get to the bottom of Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye as we look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. But first, the duo discuss some of the more engaging storylines to come out of NFL Week 9, as the Raiders got their first win under interim HC Antonio Pierce, Bill Belichick and the Patriots lost to a Commanders team that doesn't even want to win and Aaron Rodgers said he's returning in a few weeks. Next, the duo break down what they've seen from Geno Smith, Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Josh Allen the last few weeks as they determine what we can take away from their play and how much their teams are helping them succeed. Charles and Theo finish off the show by breaking down the potential top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The duo decide who should go first overall at this point in the season and what makes each player special as they preview the debate that will take over the NFL Draft in a few months.
As the conflict enters its second month and civilian deaths in Gaza mount, the terminology being used by officials from Washington to Tel Aviv and beyond is more than mere semantics.
Electric adventure-vehicle maker Rivian reported third quarter results that beat expectations, in addition to upping its production forecast for the year, and narrowing its full-year loss projection. Rivian's results come after rivals in the sector have reported demand issues and pullback on spending.
Rivian vans are no longer an Amazon exclusive. The automaker said on Tuesday that it will now let other companies buy its commercial electric vans, ending an exclusivity deal that Amazon secured when it pumped more than a billion dollars into Rivian in 2019. Both companies' stock prices rose following the announcement, which they timed with Rivian's third-quarter earnings report.
Waze's latest feature focuses on safety and will give you the knowledge needed to make an informed choice about the route you're taking.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
Renee Miller examines the tight end position and recommends which players will remain valuable for fantasy football.
The tight end position has long been something of a wasteland in fantasy — yet, eight of them are popping up on Yahoo's top-500 public teams. Scott Pianowski investigates.
TikTok has announced that it's shutting down its original $1 billion Creator Fund and shifting the focus to its newer Creativity Program. Starting December 16, the Creator Fund will be discontinued in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany. Creators who are currently enrolled in the Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program.
The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar has set a new Guinness World Record by driving 171.34 miles per hour in reverse.
In the midst of an AI chip shortage, Microsoft wants to give a privileged few startups free access to "supercomputing" resources from its Azure cloud for developing AI models. Microsoft today announced it's updating its startup program, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, to include a no-cost Azure AI infrastructure option for "high-end," Nvidia-based GPU virtual machine clusters to train and run generative models, including large language models along the lines of ChatGPT. Y Combinator and its community of startup founders will be the first to gain access to the clusters in private preview.
Rick Pitino is back in major college basketball and will make his debut coaching St. John's on Tuesday night.
Gasoline prices get outsized attention, but another type of inflation is causing Americans far more worry, according to a new Yahoo Finance-Ipsos poll.