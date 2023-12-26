1 dead in Plant City after shots fired Christmas morning

One person is dead after a shooting in Plant City on Monday morning, police say.

Plant City police responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire and a person injured in the 1300 block of Louisiana Street about 9:40 a.m., according to a Tuesday news release.

Once officers arrived, they found a wounded person with upper body trauma. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died due to their injuries.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.