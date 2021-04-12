1 dead, police officer hospitalized in shooting at Tennessee high school

One person has died and a police officer was injured in a shooting incident Monday at Tennessee high school, police said.

Gunshot were fired when officers approached a “male subject who was possibly armed” at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, the Knoxville Police Department said, according to local news station WBIR.

Police say one man was pronounced dead, while a Knoxville officer suffered at least one gunshot wound and was hospitalized.

The officer’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, according to officials. Police said another person was detained for “further investigation.”

“There are no other known gunshot victims,” the police statement said.

Police responded to the scene at about 3:15 p.m. EDT, and then confirmed shortly before 4 p.m. EDT on social media that officials from multiple agencies were at the high school.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” tweeted Bob Thomas, superintendent of the Knox County Schools district.

A spokeswoman for the district confirmed the school went into lockdown.

“A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree,” Knoxville Police tweeted in an update.

