1 dead after a police shooting in Southern Kentucky, officials say

One person is dead after being shot by law enforcement in Clinton County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of KY90 and Willow Grove Road at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to KSP. A male was declared dead at the scene by the Clinton County coroner.

Police didn’t immediately release specifics on what led up to the shooting, or the victim’s age or name.

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing, KSP said. KSP has statewide jurisdiction to investigate all shootings involving Kentucky law enforcement officers.

“KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation,” KSP said in a press release. “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.”

A timeline for the investigation is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.