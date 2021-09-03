1 dead after reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

Daniel Susco, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Sep. 3—One person is dead after a shooting reported at an apartment complex in Dayton.

Police and medics responded at 10:49 p.m. to the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue after a reported shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Crews found a female victim, who has died, records said.

Dispatchers said no suspect information was immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

