1 dead after reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

Sep. 3—One person is dead after a shooting reported at an apartment complex in Dayton.

Police and medics responded at 10:49 p.m. to the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue after a reported shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Crews found a female victim, who has died, records said.

Dispatchers said no suspect information was immediately available.

