Suspect on probation wearing ankle monitor accused of killing man, CMPD says

A 19-year-old man on probation and wearing an ankle monitor is accused of shooting and killing Deandre McKye Hagler, 21, Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, which is east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one person was found with a gunshot wound.

Hagler died at the scene.

Treyvon Young was charged with murder an discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.

