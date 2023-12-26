1 dead in Richland County crash
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Perrysville woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Monroe Township Tuesday.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at 6:22 a.m. on Pleasant Valley Road west of State Route 603.
Bonnie J. Bogdan, 73, was driving a 2012 Honda Pilot west on Pleasant Valley Road when she went off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert and ditch embankment.
The vehicle went across a driveway access and hit a ditch before coming to a final rest.
Bogdan died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
