Warren man charged in 'road rage' crash that killed Newport man

PROVIDENCE — A Warren man has been arrested in connection with a fatal rollover on Route 95 on Saturday morning that the Rhode Island State Police have attributed to a road rage incident.

On Sunday, Rhode Island State Police identified the deceased man as Matthew J. Yoder, 39, of Newport.

While the crash remains under investigation, the State Police said, Ryan Van Winkle, 31, of Warren has been charged with Driving to Endanger – Resulting in Death.

He was arraigned at Rhode Island Hospital. According to the State Police statement, "the RI Sheriffs Department has assumed custody of Van Winkle and he will be re-arraigned in 3rd District Court on Monday."

State police Lt. Simon Liu said the rollover happened around 10 a.m. along a stretch of Route 95 northbound in Warwick, just past Route 4.

Liu said two vehicles were involved in the reported road rage incident that preceded the rollover. He said the occupants of the other vehicle stopped at the scene, and from what they told police, it appeared the vehicle that rolled over had been "the aggressor."

