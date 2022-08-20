1 dead in Rush Township, 3 detained for questioning, state police say

One person is dead and three were detained for questioning Friday, state police at Rockview said.

A person — whom police did not immediately identify — died along Flood Lane in Rush Township, police spokesman Christopher Fox said. No other details were released, including how the death occurred.

More than a dozen police officers responded to the scene along the railroad tracks that run parallel to North Front Street as the investigation unfolded late Friday afternoon. There is no threat to the public, Fox said.

A message was left with the Centre County Coroner’s Office and Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna.

State police at Rockview investigate a death in Rush Township on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. One person died and three were detained for questioning, police said.

Check back for updates on this story.