1 dead after sand collapses on siblings digging deep hole on New Jersey beach, authorities say

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – An 18-year-old man from Maine was killed Tuesday evening in the collapse of a hole on the beach that the man was digging with his 17-year-old sister, authorities said.

Township police officers and emergency medical services personnel went to the beach on the barrier island at about 4:09 p.m.

The brother and sister spent the afternoon with their family at the beach, known as Ocean Beach 3, a private beach community near Chadwick Beach, authorities said.

Toms River Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill Jr. said the hole was deep, dug out with Frisbees.

The 17-year-old girl was rescued and treated at the scene, police said

Emergency personnel work to recover a man who was killed in a sand hole collapse at the end of East Bonita Way in the Ocean Beach III section of Toms River Tuesday evening, May 17, 2022.

Emergency crews from the surrounding area pulled her brother out of the sand about 6:45 p.m.

This is not the first time a collapse has occurred on the beaches of Monmouth and Ocean counties.

In July 2020, Belmar police, lifeguards, rescuers and firefighters saved a boy from a collapsed sand hole.

In August 2015, lifeguards and bystanders pulled a 12-year-old boy out of a collapsed hole in Surf City.

