1 dead after security officer shoots suspect in armed robbery at Dayton AutoZone

Apr. 18—One person is dead after a security officer at a Dayton auto shop shot a suspect during an armed robbery Sunday, according to police.

The incident was reported around 5:50 p.m. at the AutoZone at 3818 W. Third St.

"Initial indications are that a subject entered the AutoZone store and fired one round of ammunition into the ceiling initiating a robbery of the business," said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.

The suspect reportedly threatened a worker with the gun during the robbery.

"An armed security officer, who was working at the business, confronted the suspect and discharged their firearm, striking the suspect," Bauer said. "The suspect died as a result of his injuries."

The deceased's identity has not been released at this time.

Police will present the facts and evidence gathered during the investigation to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for the consideration of charges.