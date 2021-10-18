1 dead, 7 hurt in shooting during Grambling State University homecoming event

Gunfire erupted early Sunday during a homecoming event at Grambling State University, killing one person and injuring seven others just days after another deadly shooting at the Louisiana school.

The latest shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the quad area, according to officials at the university, which is located between Monroe and Shreveport. A person who was not enrolled at the school died, authorities said. That person's name was not released.

Among the seven injured, one was a student. Though Louisiana State Police said one person was in critical condition, and the other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the status of the student was unknown.

"At the time of the incident, a homecoming event was underway in McCall Dining Center," the statement said. "All persons present sheltered in place and were released once the all-clear was given by University Police."

GramFam, now the is the time to be Unapologetically Unified as we rally to comfort one another after this morning’s incident. The campus has been cleared for normal operations, however, homecoming events scheduled for 10/17 have been canceled along w/classes on 10/18. pic.twitter.com/eTI0ssCOgI — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 17, 2021

A suspect has not been identified. State Police confirmed that detectives are investigating.

The school canceled its homecoming events Sunday and classes on Monday and Tuesday, offering counseling services to students and staff members. A campus curfew was in effect from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, according to school officials.

The shooting was the second fatal incident on campus in less than a week.

State Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for 18-year-oldJatavious "Rabbitt" Carroll,a suspect in an Oct. 13 shooting that left 19-year-old Damarius Murphy dead. A 16-year-old was also injured in the incident, which occurred between two people who were not Grambling students.

Story continues

"This shooting is separate and believed to be unrelated to the shooting that occurred" Sunday, police said.

The university increased security on campus after the shooting Wednesday, telling students the next day to expect "increased law enforcement presence" as homecoming events continued.

President Rick Gallot questioned in a statement Sunday why anyone would come onto campus to shoot innocent people.

"Our campus community has worked tirelessly to keep our students and others safe for the homecoming activities," Gallot said. "Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional, and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well."

Extracurricular activities will be limited, along with nonstudent access to the campus in the future, Gallot said at a news conference Sunday.

Homecoming activities traditionally draw alumni and local community members to the school, where events have occurred without incident for years, Gallot said.

"There was nothing out of the ordinary about outsiders, as you would say, being here," Gallot said. "The difference now is outsiders who have a reckless disregard for the safety of others here on campus, and we are not going to stand for it. We will not spare any effort to ensure that our campus is safe."