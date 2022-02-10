1 dead after shooting in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — One person was shot to death in eastern Brooksville Wednesday night, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened outside of a home on Robb Road around 9:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, one person was lying on the ground and an armed man was standing in the yard, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies seized the firearm and took the man into custody.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services workers attempted to treat both adults, but the person on the ground had been shot at least once and was declared dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide the name, age or gender of the person who was killed, citing Marsy’s Law.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.