1 dead in shooting in Cedar Crest area of Dallas, police say

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Thursday night near the Cedar Crest neighborhood, officials said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lamont Avenue around 11:20 p.m. regarding a shooting, according to police. They found a man who had been shot by an unknown person.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 or at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.