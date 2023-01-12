1 dead after shooting in central Lubbock

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday evening in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to the scene at 6:42 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

A male, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported and police by Wednesday evening had not released additional details about a suspect or what may have prompted the violence.

