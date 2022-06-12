1 dead after shooting at Columbus mall; Person of interest in custody

One person is dead after a shooting at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing Sunday afternoon.

According to our news partners at WBNS, police received a call just after 2:40 p.m. of shots being fired at Scene75 Entertainment.

Officers recovered a gun from the scene and no additional injuries have been reported at this time, according to police.

Police said this appears an isolated incident at this time and it does not involve an active shooter.

James Berry told WBNS he was inside House of Hoops when he heard a man and a woman arguing inside the store.

Berry said he saw the man pulling out a gun and shooting the woman in the head. That was when everyone started running out of the store.

“He walked out like nothing happened,” Berry said.

Holly Rankin said she was inside a dressing room at H&M trying on clothes when she heard a “pop” sound and saw a swarm of people running. Store management advised everyone to run.

“You don’t know your state of mind. I tried to keep a cool head,” Rankin said.

We will update this story as we learn more.



