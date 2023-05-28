1 dead after shooting on D.C. Metro less than quarter mile from Nationals Park, police say

A man is dead after a shooting that unfolded on the D.C. Metro on the morning of Sunday, May 28, and authorities are searching for the suspected shooter, police said.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. on a Green Line train at the Navy Yard station, according to a tweet from the Metro Transit Police. The station is located in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood and less than a quarter mile from Nationals Park.

“Unfortunately, despite lifesaving measures, the adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the Metro Transit Police said in the tweet.

In a tweet, D.C. Police said officers are looking for a thin man between the ages of 25 — 27, wearing all black, with curly hair and in possession of a silver or gray gun. They added that an investigation was ongoing by the station, on the 1100 block of New Jersey Ave SE.

Assistant Chief Andre Wright told reporters Sunday that the victim suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” to his upper body and that the suspect and victim got into an altercation on the train.

More information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the victim, was limited. A representative for the Metro Transit Police directed questions to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officer Makhetha Watson of the D.C. Police told NBC News that investigators from the violent crimes bureau and homicide unit were on the scene.

Green Line trains will be delayed and not stopping at Navy Yard while police investigate, according to the Metro’s Twitter account.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

