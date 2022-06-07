‘There’s a dead body in my backyard;’ Man found dead in 911 caller’s backyard identified

A man was found shot to death in Dayton late Sunday night.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Clemmer Street just before 10:50 p.m. after a 911 caller reported finding a male shot in his backyard.

“There’s a dead body in my backyard,” the 911 caller said in a call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records indicate a victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jarren Allen, 30, was identified as the victim Tuesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Major Brian Johns, of the Dayton Police Department, said Monday that a suspect has been named in this incident and that police were working to locate them.

Additional details were not immediately available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.