UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting in Dayton Saturday, investigation ongoing

One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Saturday.

Around 3 p.m. crews were called to the 1100 block of Rosedale Drive to reports of a shooting.

Sergent Creigee S. Coleman with Dayton Police told News Center 7 that when crews got on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

>> Police ID victim, person of interest in Riverside homicide investigation

On Monday police said this man, only identified as a 22-year-old, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Moments after the shooting, police said a 29-year-old man arrived at the hospital suffering a gunshot wound in the lower abdomen and was listed as being in serious condition.

Police said they believe this may be related to the shooting.

>> 1 man in custody, another at large following Bethel Twp. break-in

Multiple shell casings were found which may indicate there may have been more than one shooter, Coleman said.

“This happened in broad daylight, somebody saw something,” he added. “If you saw something, say something. Please give the Dayton Police Department a call.”

Police ask that anyone with any information call the Violent Offenders Unit at (937) 333-1232.



