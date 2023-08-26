1 dead after shooting at Del City-Choctaw football game, police report

One person is dead and several injured after a shooting at a high school football game in the Oklahoma City metro Friday night, Choctaw police confirmed Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the third quarter between Del City and Choctaw on Friday night. Multiple gunshots were heard throughout the stadium, and players and officials ran off the field, while others lay down on the field and in the stands.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said early Saturday that shots were fired by an unknown number of individuals at the game, and at least one shot during the exchange was fired by an off-duty Del City police officer.

In a Saturday press release, Marshall said officials "believed an argument started between at least two males which lead to the shooting."

Marshall confirmed a 16-year-old male had died from a gunshot wound to the groin, sustained in the incident. The young man was not a student of Choctaw or Del City high schools, according to Marshall.

Several additional victims were taken to area hospitals.

A 42-year-old man was transported to OU Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and is in the ICU in stable condition, according to police.

A 15-year-old girl, shot in the thigh, was treated and released while two other females, believed to be students were injured trying to leave the area sustaining broken wrists and a broken leg, Marshall said.

Police have not released the identities of any of the victims, citing a desire to speak with families and the victims first.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department is assisting Choctaw Police with the investigation into the shooting, now a homicide, according to officials.

Investigators recovered two guns and eight rounds at the scene and are seeking a person of interest in the casrt, though no suspects are in custody at this time.

David Reid, Superintendent of Choctaw-Nicoma Park and Dr. Rick Cobb, Superintendent of Mid-Del released a joint statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight’s incident. Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City, and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available."

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released a statement Saturday morning:

"The OSSAA is deeply saddened and concerned with the shootings that took place last night at high school football games in Oklahoma. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who was in attendance. We have offered our assistance and support to all the schools involved as they continue to gather details."

Award offered as investigators seek more information

Marshall said she had been contacted by The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit formed following the Uvalde Texas School shooting saying the organization would be offering a "financial award for information leading to the apprehension of a suspect."

"In a stadium filled with spectators and students, someone knows something. Do the right thing & say something," said National Director Daniel Chapin in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-713-1000, to leave your name and phone number for an investigator.

Elected officials respond to shooting

As news of the shooting began to spread across the state and nation, Oklahoma politicians responded.

State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters issued the following statement in response to the shooting:

"Last night’s event in Choctaw is tragic. Violence of any kind has no place at our school events, and anyone who would threaten our kids must be swiftly brought to justice. OSDE stands ready to assist them with all available resources and I have spoken to Choctaw Superintendent David Reid and Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb this morning to offer OSDE’s full support and assistance. I hope all Oklahomans will join my family and me in prayer for all those affected by these senseless acts.”

Saturday afternoon, Gov. Kevin Stitt also issued a statement offering prayers and calling the incident and act of "senseless violence."

"Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma. I am deeply thankful to the Choctaw and Del City officers who responded quickly and saved lives. My office is in contact with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Choctaw law enforcement and we're monitoring the situation," Stitt said.

Other state and local elected officials also responded to the incident throughout the day.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Choctaw and Del City communities and the families of those impacted by last night’s shooting. My deepest condolences to the family of the victim who has now passed away,” said District 2 Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan, whose district includes Choctaw.

16-year-old waves gun, causes stampede at Booker T. Washington football game in Tulsa Friday

A 16-year-old boy waved a gun and caused panic at the football game between Bentonville West (Arkansas) and Booker T. Washington in Tulsa on Friday night, police told Tulsa-area news outlets.

Tulsa Police said the boy was seen "brandishing a tan pistol," and people nearby started running away from the suspect, which caused a brief stampede.

Police said the suspect ran away and dropped the pistol, which was recovered by officers.

Police report no one was injured and Tulsa Public Schools said everyone at the football game was evacuated safely.

Earlier this year, shooting occurred at Del City basketball game

Del City police said shots were fired Jan. 17 inside Del City High School's John Smith Fieldhouse after a boys basketball game between Del City and Millwood.

Two on-duty Del City officers and two more off-duty officers were working security at the game, according to police. After officers evacuated the gym, more shots were reported in the school parking lot.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting, where one person was hit by gunfire.

