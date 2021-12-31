1 dead in shooting at East Lubbock apartment complex

File image

Police officials said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday at an East Lubbock apartment complex.

Lubbock police responded a shots-fired call about 8:30 p.m. at the Park Meadow Villa Apartments in the 2500 block of Weber Drive.

Responding officers found 18-year-old Zequael Diaz-Martinez in a vehicle suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police news release.

A motive for the shooting was not provided and the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate the case.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: shooting-in-east-lubbock-kills-1