1 dead after shooting Friday in Sarasota, sheriff's deputies say

Dave Osborn, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Sarasota County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting that happened Feb. 2, 2024.
Sarasota County sheriff's deputies say they're investigating a homicide.

Deputies responded to North Lockwood Meadows Boulevard in Sarasota after reports of a shooting about 4:10 p.m. Friday.

"The investigation is still in the preliminary stages; however, all involved parties are accounted for and there is no threat to public at this time," the Sheriff's Office said Friday night on its Facebook page.

The Sheriff's Office released no other information.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 1 dead after shooting Friday in Sarasota, sheriff's deputies say