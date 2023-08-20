Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Gastonia, police say

One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Gastonia on Sunday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

A homicide investigation is underway. The shooting took place off North Oakland Street at Faith Hope Love around 3 p.m. A man was found dead at the scene, according to GEMS.

A suspect was taken into custody, but it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

