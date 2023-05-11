1 dead after shooting at Gwinnett shopping center, suspect in custody, police say
One person is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County shopping center on Wednesday evening.
Norcross police were called to Jimmy Carter Blvd. and Buford Hwy. where they found one man dead from several gunshot wounds.
Police say they have arrested an adult male suspect.
They have not released the identity of the shooter or the victim.
Investigators have not released details on what led up to the shooting.
